Atlanta set to remember Pulse shooting, 5 years later

The city of Atlanta has partnered with several organizations to honor the victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting, which happened five years ago, June 12, 2016.
The ceremony is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 781 Peachtree St. NE.
Additionally, the city is releasing Pulse Check, powered by AID Atlanta. This is a digital experience in which local leaders are scheduled to discuss their reflections on the Pulse shooting and where the community is today.
Partnering organizations:
- Saint Mark United Methodist Church
- Office of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- AID Atlanta
- Atlanta Pride
- Georgia Equality
- Human Rights Campaign
- Latino LinQ
- NCR Corporation
- Out Front Theatre Company
- SNaPCo
- Voices of Note