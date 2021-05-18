Atlanta schools to discuss academic recovery plan amid parent concerns

APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring speaks during Teacher Appreciation Week at Mays High School in Atlanta Friday, May 7, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

The high school day will start 45 minutes earlier, at 7:45 a.m. It’s a move the district said was necessary to accommodate transportation needs.

The new schedules surprised many, and an online petition opposing the earlier high school start time had surpassed 2,700 signatures as of Monday.

Several Atlanta parent groups are circulating a separate letter asking Herring to rescind the schedule changes until there’s more public input and to give schools flexibility in how they provide academic support, among other requests.

”The pattern of communicating major announcements with no prior engagement with parents, students, local school leaders and teachers is a recipe for distrust and lack of confidence in APS leadership,” reads a draft of the letter.

APS parent Sara Zeigler said more than 500 parents, students, teachers and staff signed the letter within a few hours of it being posted online. The group plans to send the letter to the superintendent Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

Zeigler said representatives from around the district worked together to create the letter.