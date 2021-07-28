Atlanta school district to host academy for potential board candidates

Atlanta Public Schools will hold an informational session for prospective board candidates ahead of the November election.
All nine Atlanta school board seats are up for grabs on Nov. 2.
APS will host a board governance academy from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The event will include a discussion of governance practices and provide information about the district.
The Georgia School Boards Association and the Council of the Great City Schools, a coalition of the country’s biggest urban public school districts, will participate. Interested participants can register online for the free event.
Those who want to run for a board seat can place their names on the ballot during the qualifying period from Aug. 17-20.
