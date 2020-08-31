$22 million in renovation work approved for Atlanta elementary schools

The Atlanta school board has approved construction contracts totaling $22 million to renovate two elementary schools.
The board this month approved spending up to $11 million at each school to pay for the building upgrades at Barack and Michelle Obama Academy and West Manor Elementary School.
The money comes from a one-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2016.
Parrish Construction Group was awarded the job of renovating the academy, while Balfour Beatty Construction will do the work at West Manor.
Although Atlanta Public Schools began the year with virtual learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two schools have moved into temporary sites while construction takes place.
Barack and Michelle Obama Academy is using the former Bethune Elementary School location. West Manor is using the former Fain Elementary School site.
District documents state that the completion dates for the projects are to be determined.