Atlanta ranked as best U.S. city for Black homebuyers

To reach its conclusions, the analysts studied mortgage and origination data from 393 metro statistical areas.

Atlanta produced more Black homebuyers than any other city, and along with nine other cities it accounts for about 36% of all home purchases by those buyers in the US.

Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Dallas-Fort Worth accounted for almost 16% of Black homebuyers in the U.S. from 2022 to 2023, the report said.

However, the mortgage approval rate gap between Black and white homebuyers is still 9.5% in metro Atlanta, according to the report. That’s compared to the U.S. approval rate gap of 13.3%.

The report suggests there is still in long way to go to achieve parity, finding Black homebuyers are still twice as likely to be denied a mortgage than white homebuyers.

“Homeownership is often seen as the cornerstone of generational wealth in America, but Black Americans are still facing signiﬁcant barriers when it comes to owning a home,” the group’s lead analyst Tim Lucas said in a statement. “Although Black people account for nearly 14% of the U.S. population, they represented just 8% of home purchase mortgages in 2022 and 2023.”

National Association of Realtors found in 2023 that 73% of white Americans own a home in comparison to 44% of Black Americans, the largest gap in a decade.

In a June 2023 report, the Atlanta Regional Commission said metro Atlanta has the highest rate of Black homeownership among the most populous cities in the country. Despite that, homeownership rates among Black people are still lower than rates among other races and ethnicities.

The Black homeownership rate in metro Atlanta is 25 percentage points lower than the white homeownership rate — while the gap is around 30 percentage points in Cobb and Gwinnett counties, and almost 25 percentage points in Clayton, the commission found.

Mortgage Research Center described some of the challenges facing Black homebuyers including the debt-to-income ratios facing first-generation college graduates who are solely responsible for their debt, lower credit scores, as well as the impact of living in historically redlined communities.

“Even though banks claim not to be cherry picking or profiling, if a neighborhood is predominantly Black and they choose not to work in that area, or give higher interest loans in that area, they are still redlining — just in a different way,” Odest Riley, CEO of California-based real estate brokerage and lending firm WLM Financial told Mortgage Research Center.