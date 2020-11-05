Atlanta Public Schools to spend $30.5 million from rainy day fund

The district has allocated $7.5 million to give workers a one-time stipend this school year. Bracken said officials are still finalizing the plan. One proposal is to give a one-time payment of up to $1,000 to full-time and part-time employees who work at least 29 hours per week.

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

APS increased its minimum wage this year, but did not authorize across-the-board raises.

Board chairman Jason Esteves said teachers are working long hours in the virtual setting.

“I think it is important that we acknowledge them for their effort,” he said. “Even though we are working from home, it’s a lot more work for those employees.”

The spending plan also includes $10 million for intervention efforts to help students catch up from learning loss caused by pandemic disruptions. APS classes have been held entirely online since mid-March, and officials have acknowledged that some students have fallen behind.

The district also plans to spend more than $1.6 million to prepare for school buildings to reopen, potentially in January. That will pay for additional cleaning supplies, protective equipment and hand sanitizer.

The district’s traditional and charter-run schools will receive additional dollars, and the money also will pay for technology upgrades and other district costs.