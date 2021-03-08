X

Atlanta Public Schools to host community conversations this month

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring (center) is pictured with board members after her swearing-in ceremony in July. The district's leaders will host a series of community talks in March. (Hyosub Shin / AJC FILE PHOTO)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Public Schools leaders will host nine virtual community conversations starting this week.

Superintendent Lisa Herring and members of the Atlanta school board will host the discussions for each geographical cluster of schools within the district. The meetings offer a chance for officials to speak to parents and residents, talk about what’s happening in their schools and gather public input.

All meetings will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and be held virtually. To register visit the district’s website.

The meeting dates are:

March 8: Carver High School cluster

March 9: Mays High School cluster

March 10: Douglass High School cluster

March 15: Maynard Jackson High School cluster

March 16: Booker T. Washington High School cluster

March 17: North Atlanta High School cluster

March 22: Grady High School cluster

March 23: South Atlanta High School cluster

March 24: Therrell High School cluster

