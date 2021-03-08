Atlanta Public Schools to host community conversations this month

Atlanta Public Schools leaders will host nine virtual community conversations starting this week.
Superintendent Lisa Herring and members of the Atlanta school board will host the discussions for each geographical cluster of schools within the district. The meetings offer a chance for officials to speak to parents and residents, talk about what’s happening in their schools and gather public input.
All meetings will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and be held virtually. To register visit the district’s website.
The meeting dates are:
March 8: Carver High School cluster
March 9: Mays High School cluster
March 10: Douglass High School cluster
March 15: Maynard Jackson High School cluster
March 16: Booker T. Washington High School cluster
March 17: North Atlanta High School cluster
March 22: Grady High School cluster
March 23: South Atlanta High School cluster
March 24: Therrell High School cluster