Atlanta partnering with Army Corps to address Lakewood Park flooding

Atlanta is entering into a new agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address flooding in southeast Atlanta, according to the mayor’s office.
Atlanta wants to alleviate flooding at the Cellairis Amphitheater and the surrounding Lakewood Park, according to documents from the Department of Watershed Management. To do so, Atlanta would remove the Lakewood Dam in 2025 to install stormwater infrastructure in the park.
The city also plans to stabilize a road culvert in Lakewood Park to alleviate flooding during heavy rain. The Army Corps will work with Atlanta to finalize a design for the construction, the city announced recently.
Credit: City of Atlanta
Credit: City of Atlanta
The total cost of the project is estimated at $15 million, according to the city. The Army Corps is committing $6 million to the project.
In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the Army Corps will ensure the city’s water system is keeping up with the pace of the city’s growth.
“With a system comprised of 500 miles of pipe and more than 50,000 inlets and outfall structures, the Department of Watershed Management’s ability to address flooding at Lakewood Park is critical to the resiliency of the city’s water infrastructure and surrounding communities,” Dickens said.
Atlanta previously committed $2 million in Watershed funds toward the project after the Atlanta City Council authorized it during its Jan. 17 meeting. The city’s additional $7 million will be requested in future legislation, according to the mayor’s office.
The project is slated for completion in 2026.
