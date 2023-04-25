Atlanta partnering with Army Corps to address Lakewood Park flooding

In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the Army Corps will ensure the city’s water system is keeping up with the pace of the city’s growth.

“With a system comprised of 500 miles of pipe and more than 50,000 inlets and outfall structures, the Department of Watershed Management’s ability to address flooding at Lakewood Park is critical to the resiliency of the city’s water infrastructure and surrounding communities,” Dickens said.

Atlanta previously committed $2 million in Watershed funds toward the project after the Atlanta City Council authorized it during its Jan. 17 meeting. The city’s additional $7 million will be requested in future legislation, according to the mayor’s office.

The project is slated for completion in 2026.