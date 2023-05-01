Atlanta parents say trip to state soccer finals marred by racial slurs

In a letter Sunday to the Paideia community, Athletic Director Mike Emery said the team “did their best to navigate a high-stakes game against players using hostile tactics.”

“Our boys’ team was subjected to racial taunts by players on the opposing team resulting in heated emotional and physical behavior on the field,” Emery wrote. “Paideia players, parents, and coaches left the game upset and disappointed, which added to the heavy emotions we have been feeling all week.”

In his letter, Emery said he had contacted the Georgia High School Association to report the incidents. The school said in a statement Monday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it is “working through the proper channels to register our complaints with the Georgia High School Association.”

“The Paideia School is focusing on our students and athletes right now,” Paul Bianchi, Paideia’s Head of School, said in the statement.

Efforts to contact the association before it closed Monday were unsuccessful.

On Monday, Sule Carpenter, whose son is on the Paideia team, sent a letter to Armuchee High School and the chairman of the Floyd County School Board. Armuchee is in the Floyd school district.

“I am extremely disappointed that, in 2023, my son had to experience this level of racism and bigotry. He deserves better,” Carpenter wrote, adding that his son scored the team’s third goal. “He left the field feeling defeated. Instead of celebrating his victory during the car ride home, we had to have a long discussion about racism. The behavior of your players reflects poorly on your school, its administration, staff, students and their families.”

Armuchee Principal Joseph Pethel wrote back in a letter obtained by the AJC.

“I want to start by apologizing for the need of your difficult conversation in place of the excitement of winning and advancing to the state championship game,” Pethel wrote. “We take these issues seriously and will continue to investigate and make sure that appropriate actions are taken for all involved. We wish Paideia School the best as you all move forward in the state tournament.”

Paideia will play the Atlanta International School for the 1A Division 1 Boys Soccer state championship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Macon.

“It is really disheartening and disappointing,” said parent Natalie Carpenter. “My kid just wants to play soccer and be a teen. (Racism) should be the last thing on your mind when you are playing soccer. I don’t know how to explain that.”