Atlanta opens warming centers for second night

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The city of Atlanta will open two emergency warming centers for a second night in a row as temperatures are expected to hit below freezing. The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the metro area for Tuesday night.

The warming centers will open Tuesday at 8 p.m. and remain open through Wednesday 6 a.m.

The warming centers are located at:

  • Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
  • Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Transportation to both locations is available beginning at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303 with return rides also available Wednesday morning.

Timing of the activation of warming centers may change based upon updated weather conditions and needs.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

