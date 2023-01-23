ajc logo
Atlanta opening warming centers through morning

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Atlanta is opening two emergency warming centers today in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The centers will open Monday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The warming centers are located at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln. N.W., and Central Park at 400 Merritts Ave. N.E.

Transportation will be provided to both locations beginning at 8 p.m. on both nights from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, with return transportation upon closure. Additional buses will be scheduled, as needed.

