Atlanta mayor: Rumors of road expansion to help Microsoft are untrue

Dozens of residents who live along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in the city’s westside criticized Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday for negotiating a secret deal to expand the road, but the mayor said the accusations are unfounded.
She also said that she wants to reduce the number of lanes on the busy street.
The Atlanta City Council on Monday overrode Bottoms veto of a deal with the state to trade a portion of Mitchell Street at the southern border of the Georgia State Capitol for safety improvements to Hollowell, a busy thoroughfare that has claimed a number of lives in recent years.
The rare council action came after dozens of westside residents — galvanized by a text message from a neighborhood association president over the weekend — urged the council to forge ahead with the deal. They said that Bottoms’ plans were hashed out behind close doors with the Microsoft company. The tech giant is planning to build a new hub in the area.
Chief of Staff Carmen Chubb told the council that the mayor had no intention of expanding the road.
“In fact, the plans are just the opposite,” Chubb said, adding that the mayor wanted to reduce the number lanes.
Chubb said that the mayor first met with Microsoft in November 2020 and asked for the company’s support.
“She has made it clear that the safety improvements on Donald Lee Hollowell are a priority,” Chubb said.