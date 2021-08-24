Atlanta mayoral candidates Sharon Gay, Kasim Reed debut campaign ads

The ad shows several people vouching for Reed’s experience in addressing crime. It also shows Reed promising to train hundreds of officers “in a post-George Floyd way.”

“We will implement a plan on day one that will get crime under control within 18 months. During that process I will work with neighborhood leaders across the city to make Atlanta safe,” Reed said in a statement Tuesday.

The June 30 financial disclosures showed that Gay and Reed exceeded a million dollars in fundraising.

City Councilman Antonio Brown, Councilman Andre Dickens, Kirsten Elise Dunn, Nolan English, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Rebecca King, Council President Felicia Moore, Walter Reeves, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard Wright and Glenn Wrightson are also running to replace Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.