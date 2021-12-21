Atlanta mayor slams Buckhead cityhood leader for his ties to Donald Trump

The New York Times reported that White and his husband Bryan Eure hosted a $5 million Trump fundraiser in 2018. The newspaper called them “Manhattan’s liberal elite” because they previously hosted fundraisers for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. The two men moved to Atlanta three years ago.

White got involved with the cityhood movement in April, a month before Bottoms ended her reelection bid. He criticized Bottoms in a statement Monday night, saying her “failed” policies are driving the movement and called her remarks cheap shots when she could be addressing Buckhead’s issues.

He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month that he loved Trump and Clinton for helping him raise money to support military veterans.

“I have not talked to Donald Trump in a long time and I love him, he is my friend of 30 years.” White sad Dec. 7. “He and Joe Biden have nothing to do with Buckhead City and neither of them should have anything to do with it.”