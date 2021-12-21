Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta mayor slams Buckhead cityhood leader for his ties to Donald Trump

211220-Atlanta-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms talks to journalists about her term as mayor during a press availability Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021 at Atlanta City Hall. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
caption arrowCaption
211220-Atlanta-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms talks to journalists about her term as mayor during a press availability Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021 at Atlanta City Hall. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is criticizing the leader of the group that wants the Buckhead neighborhood to leave Atlanta to create their own city.

The Buckhead City Committee, led by their CEO Bill White, is advocating for the Republican-led legislation that would let Buckhead residents vote in 2022 to split from the city. White said Buckhead residents are fed up with the city’s declines in police manpower and city services.

ExploreThe Race for City Hall: The 3 ways to stop Buckhead cityhood, according to Andre Dickens

The effort would create an overwhelmingly white city with 20% of Atlanta’s population and an estimated $232 million in tax revenue. Mayor-Elect Andre Dickens and four former Atlanta mayors have publicly opposed the idea.

Bottoms said during a media roundtable at City Hall on Monday that Buckhead residents have real, valid concerns about crime. She said Buckhead cityhood is not a new notion. She also questioned White’s motivations for supporting cityhood and said she believes it’s an effort to divide Atlanta while discrediting her administration.

ExploreFrom Big Apple to Buckhead: Fundraiser grows war chest for cityhood push

“It’s no secret that I was very vocal on how I felt about Donald Trump and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the man who is leading this movement is new to Atlanta and was a very big Trump supporter,” Bottoms said. “I think the two are very much related.”

The New York Times reported that White and his husband Bryan Eure hosted a $5 million Trump fundraiser in 2018. The newspaper called them “Manhattan’s liberal elite” because they previously hosted fundraisers for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. The two men moved to Atlanta three years ago.

Explore‘The cavalry has arrived’ Pro-Atlanta forces race to stave off Buckhead split

White got involved with the cityhood movement in April, a month before Bottoms ended her reelection bid. He criticized Bottoms in a statement Monday night, saying her “failed” policies are driving the movement and called her remarks cheap shots when she could be addressing Buckhead’s issues.

He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month that he loved Trump and Clinton for helping him raise money to support military veterans.

“I have not talked to Donald Trump in a long time and I love him, he is my friend of 30 years.” White sad Dec. 7. “He and Joe Biden have nothing to do with Buckhead City and neither of them should have anything to do with it.”

caption arrowCaption
Buckhead City supporters, including Bill White, who is the Buckhead City Committee Chairman and CEO as well as area senators, local residents and some opposed to the creation of a new city gather for a press conference at Loudermilk Park on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. The group announced that during the upcoming special legislative session the bill will be discussed. Several state senators signed the bill onsite, illustrating support in the state Senate. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Buckhead City supporters, including Bill White, who is the Buckhead City Committee Chairman and CEO as well as area senators, local residents and some opposed to the creation of a new city gather for a press conference at Loudermilk Park on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. The group announced that during the upcoming special legislative session the bill will be discussed. Several state senators signed the bill onsite, illustrating support in the state Senate. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
caption arrowCaption
Buckhead City supporters, including Bill White, who is the Buckhead City Committee Chairman and CEO as well as area senators, local residents and some opposed to the creation of a new city gather for a press conference at Loudermilk Park on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. The group announced that during the upcoming special legislative session the bill will be discussed. Several state senators signed the bill onsite, illustrating support in the state Senate. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Judge rules that residents can sue the landlord for Sterigenics over cancer threat
8m ago
College Park City Hall closed after COVID-19 outbreak
3h ago
Stockbridge names finalist for city manager position
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top