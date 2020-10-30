X

Atlanta mayor announces new equity officer

June 24, 2019 - Atlanta - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms unveiled a new affordable housing plan at a press conference on Monday. Her One Atlanta: Housing Affordability Action Plan is intended to serve as a roadmap to increase the supply of housing in the City of Atlanta for a full spectrum of residents. Speakers included Bottoms, Jon Keen, Atlanta Deputy COO, Terri Lee, Atlanta Chief Housing Officer, Denise Cleveland-Leggett, HUD Regional Director, John O'Callaghan, President and CEO, ANDP and Sarah Kirsch, Executive Director, Urban Land Institute. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Local News | 11 minutes ago
By Stephen Deere, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has appointed a new Chief Equity Officer whose responsibilities include developing polices that create economic equity, programs for at-risk youth, housing affordability, community health, education and LGBTQ affairs.

In a press release on Thursday, Bottoms announce that Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim would oversee the city’s One Atlanta Office, which the mayor created in 2018 shortly after she was elected.

“Qaadirah has extensive experience as a champion for marginalized communities in Atlanta and we are excited to have her join our team,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Our Administration’s focus on equity and opportunity is key to ensuring that all Atlantans benefit from the growing prosperity of our city.”

Before arriving at the city, Abdur-Rahim served as the Chief Executive Officer at Future Foundation, a non-profit that focuses on youth caught in generational poverty.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.