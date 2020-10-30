Atlanta mayor announces new equity officer

In a press release on Thursday, Bottoms announce that Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim would oversee the city’s One Atlanta Office, which the mayor created in 2018 shortly after she was elected.

“Qaadirah has extensive experience as a champion for marginalized communities in Atlanta and we are excited to have her join our team,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Our Administration’s focus on equity and opportunity is key to ensuring that all Atlantans benefit from the growing prosperity of our city.”