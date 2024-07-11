Atlanta leaders look to support legacy businesses

Looking back, Portis said he attributes his success to two ingredients: service and quality. But there are a few things he’s looking to upgrade — replacing the floor and repaving the parking lot are on his list.

The longtime paint store may soon be able to receive financial support from the city of Atlanta to keep its facilities up-to-date. Atlanta City Council is considering a new pot of money specifically to help legacy businesses stay afloat.

Council member Jason Dozier introduced legislation to establish a $1.8 million legacy business fund through Invest Atlanta that would help local institutions with storefront upgrades, social media campaigns and more.

Dozier told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that while the city has made significant investments for legacy residents, there are no programs on the books for legacy business owners.

“As the business landscape has changed so much, we want to keep these institutions in Atlanta for another 30, 40, 50 years so that future generations of Atlanta can experience what we have experienced,” he said.

Businesses that have operated in Atlanta for 30 years or more would be eligible to apply. While the criteria hasn’t been officially set by Invest Atlanta, Dozier told the finance committee on Wednesday that small businesses with brick-and-mortar locations would be prioritized.

“I know that many of our grant programs across the city that are implemented by Invest Atlanta can be oversubscribed,” he said. “There’s a lot more folks that are in need than there’s money to give out. This creates a separate opportunity for these legacy businesses to be able to tap into funding.”

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, city leaders are looking to spotlight authentic Atlanta experiences for its international visitors. Dozier said the program would also be used to support legacy businesses during the massive tournament.

Other major cities across the country have already implemented similar programs — including Birmingham, Alabama; San Antonio, Texas; and San Francisco.

While Portis has family ready to step up and take on the business when he decides to retire, the grant funding would also help business owners who don’t have an obvious successor. But the longtime paint store owner in the West End said he doesn’t have any plans to retire soon.

“I think about (retirement) but not too often,” Portis said. “However, with 50 years behind me, you can imagine that I am getting older. But I enjoy the customers, they’re pretty great.”