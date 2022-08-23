Atlanta lawyers seek civil trial against officers that killed Rayshard Brooks

“A jury should decide this case, that’s the bottom line, not six people who we don’t know who they are,” Miller said. “But today, we did not get a jury, we did not get a choice. The people of Fulton County didn’t get to decide whether or not this was right or if this was wrong.”

Combined Shape Caption Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia Executive Director Peter J. Skandalakis speaks during a press conference announcing the charging decision in the Rayshard Brooks case on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia Executive Director Peter J. Skandalakis speaks during a press conference announcing the charging decision in the Rayshard Brooks case on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Stewart urged the community to support the Brooks family instead of resorting to the violence and unrest that occurred following Brooks’ death. He also stressed that no one should try to fight with police officers.

Miller said the prosecutor did not reveal any new evidence and instead focused on ways to justify Brooks’ death. He said Brooks was wrong for trying to escape arrest, but that the officers should have jailed Brooks for fighting back.

Combined Shape Caption No charges filed against officers in Rayshard Brooks shooting death case Combined Shape Caption No charges filed against officers in Rayshard Brooks shooting death case

The Brooks attorneys also said the prosecutors were disingenuous for saying the incident lacked a racial element. Miller said Officer Rolfe for instance lacks experience with the Black community that should have been considered.

Stewart said the prosecutors may not have found any evidence of “racial animus” from the officers, but he and Miller said they plan to put the officers on the stand during a civil trial to gauge the officer’s perceptions about the incident.

“We’re looking forward to this part of the process because there will be no other part … because there’s no jury trial,” Miller said.