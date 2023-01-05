Atlanta Housing receives $700K from HUD to support disabled residents

The Atlanta Housing Authority (AHA) is going to get $705,462 in federal funding, according to HUD. The money is earmarked for providing permanent affordable housing to non-elderly people with disabilities. With the award, Atlanta can house up to 50 additional families, HUD announced.

The money is coming from HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, HUD announced. AHA is one of several affordable housing agencies nationwide that is set to receive additional HUD funding.