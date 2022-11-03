Atlanta hosting flu and COVID-19 vaccine events this month

Atlanta is partnering with the Fulton County Board of Health to host the events, according to the city. The first today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Atlanta City Hall (55 Trinity Avenue SW).

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will be free, according to the city. Flu vaccines will be free with most insurance providers, including Medicaid. The flu shots will cost $35 for people without insurance.