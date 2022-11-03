ajc logo
Atlanta hosting flu and COVID-19 vaccine events this month

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The City of Atlanta is hosting a series of flu and COVID-19 vaccination events this month.

Atlanta is partnering with the Fulton County Board of Health to host the events, according to the city. The first today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Atlanta City Hall (55 Trinity Avenue SW).

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will be free, according to the city. Flu vaccines will be free with most insurance providers, including Medicaid. The flu shots will cost $35 for people without insurance.

The shots will be available to the public, including city employees.

Subsequent events are slated for Nov. 10 and 17.

