Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit over Beltline

A federal judge recently awarded $12 million to several Atlanta landowners after the federal government took land from the owners six years ago for the Atlanta Beltline, according to the homeowners’ attorneys.

The federal government seized property from 21 landowners in 2017, according to a Lewis Rice law firm press release. The firm also said the Beltline sued the landowners in 2017 to remove various encroachments on the trail. The owners lost their state case and were prohibited from any further use of their property within the former railroad easement.