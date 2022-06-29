Atlanta heads into Fourth with gas still above $4 a gallon

The highest prices in the region included one Shell in Sandy Springs selling gas at $5 a gallon and eight stations around metro Atlanta at $4.99.

Below $4 a gallon

A few Atlanta-area stations were below the $4-a-gallon mark Wednesday, including an Exxon in Dallas charging $3.90 and a QT in Cumming at $3.93, according to GasBuddy.

About 1.5 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend, most of them via car, according to AAA. Nationwide, AAA forecasts 47.9 million people will travel during the weekend.

Remember when?

Those numbers are just shy of pre-pandemic travel, but gas three years ago averaged about $2.75 in metro Atlanta.

Gas prices crashed to about $1.60 a gallon early in the pandemic when demand plummeted. As drivers returned to the road, demand rose faster than production and prices climbed to $2.91 a gallon by July 4th of last year.

They kept rising, then spiked when Russia invaded Ukraine, eventually hitting record highs.

Average metro Atlanta gas prices, one gallon of regular

Wednesday: $4.44

Week ago: $4.44

Month ago: $4.12

Six months ago: $3.13

Year ago: $2.91

Two years ago: $1.93

Three years ago: $2.75

Four years ago: $2.77

Five years ago: $2.19

Source: GasBuddy

______________________