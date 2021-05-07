Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K e-sports team to now also compete at State Farm

The 2K league, which is in part run by the NBA, began in 2018. The league tries to engage the next generation of sports fans, many of whom are more interested in e-sports than traditional sports. Atlanta was one of the four expansion teams that joined in 2019. The season starts later this month.

Players have said some parents can’t believe that, yes, this is for real: All players are signed to six-month contracts, with first-round draft picks being paid a base salary of $37,000 and all other players being paid a $35,000 base salary, according to 2019 league information.

Atlanta’s athletes also participate in a medical program from Northside Hospital. Doctors focus on injuries commonly sustained by e-sports athletes — think wrist stretches/reaction drills like grabbing tennis balls from the floor and planks to build core strength along with a nutrition program.

With all that investment, it makes sense to have their own space.

“We are thrilled to continue investing in Hawks Talon by creating this new space for them inside of State Farm Arena,” said Hawks’ Vice President of G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon, who recently added the gaming outfit to her list of responsibilities.

“We are grateful for the collaboration between our creative team and building operations team who worked diligently to get the gaming house completed in time for the upcoming season,” Koon said.

The athletes will sit in specialized gaming chairs with cooling technology in front of six PlayStation5 gaming consoles. There will also be two 75-inch TVs for them to study film.

And, in case they get tired of playing games, there’s a ping-pong table.

Hawks Talon Gaming, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, now have a practice/remote competition space inside State Farm Arena. (Kyle Hess Photography via Atlanta Hawks)