Atlanta district extends sign up deadline for summer school program

The deadline to register students for Atlanta Public Schools’ summer program has been extended.
Parents now have until Friday to enroll children in the Summer Academic Recovery Academy, which will run for four weeks in June. District officials initially planned to close registration at the end of April.
APS will hold summer school from June 2-30. The program is designed to help students who struggled academically during the pandemic. Enrichment activities and high-school credit recovery also are part of the design.
The district aims to enroll 20,000 or more students across all grades in the program, a far larger initiative than in typical years.
Registration information can be found on the APS website.