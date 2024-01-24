“He was one of a kind,” said Russ Hardin, current president of the Woodruff Foundation and a long-time friend of Williams. “He didn’t get many awards maybe, because he wouldn’t want to go to the dinners.”

The late Robert Woodruff, the beloved former Coca-Cola chief executive, civic leader and namesake of the powerful foundation, had promoted Williams career, getting him on the Coca-Cola board, Hardin said.

“He called him ‘that red-headed fella.’ And Woodruff picked him out because he was the smartest guy in the room,” Hardin said.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Williams once said of his guiding principal when he led the foundation: “We are trying to do what Mr. Woodruff would want us to do.”

The cause of Williams’ death were complications of Parkinson’s Disease, according to his family.

A visitation will be held Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at H.M. Patterson & Son — Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs, the family said.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University. A private graveside service will follow at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Woodruff Health Sciences Center, Office of Gift Records, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking story and will be updated. Please return to ajc.com