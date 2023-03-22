Atlanta City Council promotes campaign to curb youth violence

Council member Marci Collier Overstreet questioned why the resolution was being introduced for immediate consideration during full council on Monday and made a motion to refer it to committee, which ultimately failed.

“I actually like this legislation,” Overstreet said. “But if I’m trying to figure out why this is immediate, why don’t you want this to go through committee?”

Waites argued that previous efforts to keep Atlanta youth off the streets at night, like revising the city curfew, didn’t have support to be implemented and the resolution was a simple initiative that could have an impact.

“I think given the number of youth that we have lost to violence throughout the city, this needs to be urgent, and this should be the top priority,” she said.

Waites began her original push to institute an earlier citywide curfew for Atlanta youth in November after a 12-year-old was killed and five others wounded during a shooting at the Atlantic Station shopping center.

Atlanta currently has an 11 p.m. curfew in place for children 16 and under.