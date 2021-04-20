Atlanta City Council OKs removal of railroad statue with Confederacy ties

“This monument is now deemed controversial because it was recently published that the railroad founder had served in the Confederate Calvary. Because the historical narrative has changed recently, the best plan is to store the monument until a permanent solution for displaying the monument can be determined,” according to a legislation request to the City Council signed by Carmen Chubb, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom’s chief of staff.

Spencer previously served in the Confederate Army during the American Civil War long before he died at 59 in a Virginia train collision. His statue features a plaque that identifies him as a Georgian, a Confederate soldier and the first president of Southern Railway.

The statue’s removal comes amid an ongoing debate surrounding the nation’s legacy with Confederate imagery and the dialogue on systemic racism. In February, Democratic state lawmakers announced new bills in an effort to prohibit Confederate monuments across Georgia.

The city’s future plans for the statue are unclear.

The statue of Samuel Spencer stands in front of the Norfolk Southern building on Peachtree Street on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The city owns the statue and Norfolk Southern is asking permission to store the confederate monument of their first president, until they decide what to do with it. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman