Atlanta City Council considers banning harassment of residents into selling their homes

Local News | 31 minutes ago
By Stephen Deere, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The city of Atlanta could soon outlaw predatory tactics of investors who coerce longtime residents into selling their homes.

Atlanta has seen home values rise by as much as 50 percent over the past decade, according to an ordinance that the City Council’s Public Safety and Administration Committee will consider Monday.

And some residents in poorer traditionally Black neighborhoods have received a barrage of offers from investors to purchase their property. The homeowners often do so at below market rates.

The proposed ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Matt Westmoreland, would make it a misdemeanor for anyone to repeatedly contact a homeowner to buy their house within a six-month time period when the homeowner has asked them to stop.

