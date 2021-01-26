X

Atlanta charter schools to host virtual fair for prospective families

Drew Charter School is one of 13 Atlanta charter schools scheduled to participate in a Jan. 28 virtual fair. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Vanessa McCray

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Parents interested in enrolling their children in a charter school can attend a virtual fair to learn about more than a dozen schools authorized by Atlanta Public Schools.

The district will host a virtual charter school fair at 7 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will take place on Zoom.

Thirteen charter schools, all located in Atlanta, are scheduled to participate. About 20% of all APS students attend charter schools, according to 2020 numbers.

Those interested in attending the virtual fair can register in advance here.

