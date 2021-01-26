Atlanta charter schools to host virtual fair for prospective families

Parents interested in enrolling their children in a charter school can attend a virtual fair to learn about more than a dozen schools authorized by Atlanta Public Schools.
The district will host a virtual charter school fair at 7 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will take place on Zoom.
Thirteen charter schools, all located in Atlanta, are scheduled to participate. About 20% of all APS students attend charter schools, according to 2020 numbers.
Those interested in attending the virtual fair can register in advance here.