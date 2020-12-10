Alpharetta to lower minimum age for serving alcohol

Alpharetta plans to lower the age allowing restaurant and bar employees to serve alcoholic beverages.
Although the legal minimum drinking age in Georgia is 21, employees of businesses can serve beer, wine and liquor at 18, according to state law. Alpharetta’s ordinance currently requires employees who pour drinks be 21.
During a City Council meeting Monday, Smokejack BBQ owner Dave Filipowicz told City Council members that restaurant employees ages 18-20 have served alcohol in his establishment since he opened in 2004.
Filipowicz attended the first reading of the new law and said he had been unaware of the existing age requirement until a little over a week ago. The restaurant owner said he contacted City Councilman John Hipes to request a change in the ordinance.
Alpharetta City Council approved the first reading of law and will cast their final votes in an upcoming meeting.