Alpharetta permanently cancels its seasonal Food Truck Alley

The growth of downtown Alpharetta with more than 20 new restaurants in recent years has led to the permanent shutdown of the city’s Food Truck Alley event.
A statement said the event “no longer meets the needs of a downtown area.”
Alpharetta plans to partner with merchants for new outdoor activities, the statement added.
The gathering of gourmet food trucks started in 2012 and took place Thursday evenings from spring into fall. The last event was held in 2019. It was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via text that the pandemic played no role in discontinuing Food Truck Alley. Attendance for the event declined in 2018 and 2019, he said.
In a city release, Drinkard said Food Truck Alley started when the downtown district had only three restaurants and slightly more retailers. It drew people into the area including future business owners.
“Food Truck Alley quickly became a huge success that helped to create the vibrant environment we envisioned,” Drinkard said. “It really was the seed from which the idea of downtown Alpharetta sprouted and ultimately grew into the destination it is today.”