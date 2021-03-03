Alpharetta permanently cancels its seasonal Food Truck Alley

The gathering of gourmet food trucks started in 2012 and took place Thursday evenings from spring into fall. The last event was held in 2019. It was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via text that the pandemic played no role in discontinuing Food Truck Alley. Attendance for the event declined in 2018 and 2019, he said.