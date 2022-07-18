AJC hires Shane Backler to produce, grow newspaper’s podcasts

“Most of the hosts I’ve worked with never had any experience behind a microphone,” Backler said. “I start from the ground up, getting hosts comfortable, and giving them direction and guidance so they’d be able to tell stories, deliver analysis, and present their opinions with confidence.”

In 2019, he collaborated with the AJC to produce season seven of the “Breakdown: Judgement Call” podcast..

Backler also started doing freelance podcast producing in 2022, most notably working with AJC contributor Wes Moss.

He can be reached at shane.backler@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.