Ahmaud Arbery case: Testimony begins in federal hate crimes trial

He described the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick as a typically quiet subdivision. Some neighbors had posted about car break-ins on the neighborhood Facebook page, but Allcott said he and his wife weren’t really concerned about crime. They typically removed any valuables from their cars and locked their doors.

“I didn’t feel particularly threatened by it,” he said.

But he grew emotional as he described the events of that afternoon. Following the shooting, he watched and listened as the three men were questioned by police just outside his house.

His yard had become a crime scene. There was blood and shell casings in his grass near the road and Travis McMichael set his 12-gauge shotgun down in the yard after killing Arbery at close range.

Allcott’s testimony marked the first time jurors were shown images of Arbery’s lifeless body, covered in a sheet, his Nike running shoes sticking out on the road. Allcott described how Travis McMichael sat on a raised flower bed in his yard. Greg McMichael, he said, called someone as the 25-year-old’s body lay nearby.

“I was surprised he was allowed to make a phone call from the scene,” he told Lyons. He said none of the men seemed especially concerned about the young man lying dead in the road.

In the days that followed, Allcott welcomed Arbery’s family to place a memorial in his yard.

“I felt guilty that it happened outside my house,” he said Monday. “What do you say to a family that’s lost their son in that way?”

Before the shooting, Allcott enjoyed jogging in his neighborhood. He lived a few houses down from Bryan and sometimes passed the McMichaels on his runs.

“Did Travis and Greg McMichael ever yell at you and tell you to stop while your were running?” Lyons asked him, hinting that the men targeted Arbery because he was Black. “Did they ever chase you in their truck while you were running? Did they ever accuse you of a crime?”

“No,” Allcott replied to all three of the prosecutor’s questions.

He and his family had lived in Satilla Shores since 2013, but they moved out in late 2020, months after Arbery’s killing. Allcott said he “saw those images every day,” each time he came and went.

“The house didn’t feel the same after that day,” he said. “It didn’t feel like home anymore.”

Jurors also heard from two other witnesses Monday morning: Matt Albenze, the neighbor who called the police on Feb. 23, 2020 after seeing Arbery enter a vacant home under construction; and Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos, who photographed evidence at the scene later that day.

Images shown in court included Ramos’ photographs of Arbery’s lifeless body, the gaping wounds in his torso and his white T-shirt stained red with his blood.

Travis McMichael appeared to avoid looking at the images that were shown on the monitor directly in front of him.

As he testified at the state trial, Albenze said he didn’t call 911 because that day because “it wasn’t an emergency-type situation.”

“It was just a fellow in the house,” he told prosecutors.

Albenze also described Arbery’s “long strides” as he left the vacant home and turned right, running farther into the neighborhood on what would be his final jog.

“Looked like he was running in slow motion to me,” Albenze said.

Albenze had his pistol in his pocket as he stood outside the home and called the non-emergency line. But he never pulled it out or chased after Arbery as he took off running through the subdivision.

“Why didn’t you do any of those things?” prosecutor Bobbi Bernstein asked.

“Not my job,” he replied.

Testimony is set to continue this afternoon.

