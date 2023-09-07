BreakingNews
After scandal, Clayton reallocates funds away from defunct shelter

Clayton County has reallocated federal Housing and Urban Development funds that in the past were earmarked for a now-defunct teen shelter being investigated for alleged child molestation.

Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to redirect about $181,000 in American Rescue Plan COVID-19 funds from Rainbow House to the non-profit Hearts to Nourish Hope. The money is to help with housing for low-income families impacted by the coronavirus.

Clayton County Police in March arrested Caleb Randolph on suspicion of engaging in inappropriate sexual misconduct with at least one child at the facility, a longtime shelter for at-risk children.

Also arrested were Randolph’s mother, Rainbow House executive director Mia Chanel Kimber, and Monica Jones, the organization’s program director, on accusations they tried to cover up Caleb Randolph’s alleged misconduct. They were charged with being a party to five crimes and failure to report a crime.

The younger Randolph faces other charges including child molestation and statutory rape.

The county terminated its lease agreement with Rainbow House at its Aug. 1 meeting.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Credit: AP

