A week after parking deck collapse, Summerhill Publix to reopen

The Publix in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood will reopen on Saturday a week after a crane truck fell through the top level of the connected parking deck.

The grocery store, which only officially opened it’s doors in June, had to close to customers while repairs were made to the parking deck.

Publix announced Friday evening that the store would reopen Saturday at 7 a.m. after being given the OK by experts hired by the retail center’s owner and the city, as well as outside engineering consultants.

“The parking structure has been deemed safe after being evaluated by engineers from Branch Properties, the City of Atlanta and a non-affiliated, third-party engineer,” a spokesperson for Publix said.

The collapsed area of the parking deck is still closed for repairs. The shopping center is south of downtown near the former Turner Field, which is now know Center Parc Stadium.