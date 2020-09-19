A look at major coronavirus developments over the past week

A staff member at PruittHealth – Augusta Hills nursing home runs a rapid coronavirus test at the center. It’s part of the company’s effort to improve testing and meet new federal testing requirements. (submitted) Credit: Courtesy: PruiittHealth Credit: Courtesy: PruiittHealth

Atlanta could move to the next phase of reopening soon

With declining numbers of cases and hospitalizations in metro Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the city could move to the next phase of its coronavirus reopening plan.

The city is currently in “Phase 2” of its five-phase reopening plan. Officials announced Atlanta is loosening some restrictions to allow small gatherings of no more than 10 people. But residents should still stay home, except for essential trips, and wear face masks in public. Phase 3 would allow for limited trips to be taken outside but advises vulnerable populations to continue staying at home. Also under Phase 3, the city would begin accepting event permits with appropriate safety precautions

Sally Hoynacki does a window visit with her mom Edna Taylor who lives in a nursing home in Dahlonega. CONTRIBUTED

Kemp’s new order paves the way to resume visits at nursing homes

Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest coronavirus order sets up a framework to allow visitors to return to long-term care facilities.

Georgia nursing homes have been in lockdown since March, and many families are torn over whether they should be reopened. Some families have expressed concern the requirements for resuming visits are too stringent, and it could be several weeks or even months before family visits could take place.

Georgia still has higher rates of infection and deaths among those in the facilities.

The governor’s 51-page order says a shelter-in-place order would be in effect for residents of the facilities, and sets up a three-phase system for in-person visits based on the rate of coronavirus testing, the number of cases and other factors such as community spread.

In this file photo, students sit inside Tate Student Center while socially distanced and wearing masks as the University of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UGA sees big drop in coronavirus cases

After two consecutive weeks of disturbing data showing significant increases in COVID-19 cases on its campuses, the University of Georgia reported a major decline.

Georgia’s flagship university reported 421 positive cases between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13. The university reported 1,490 positive cases the previous week.

UGA also, for the first time, posted self-reported hospitalization and recovery rates. The most recent hospitalization rate was 1%, and the recovery rate, which indicates the percentage of symptomatic students who are no longer exhibiting symptoms, was 92% for the week of August 17 and 93% for the following week.

Georgia College has reported 95 cases in September, which is on pace for just one-third of its 576 reported cases in August. Georgia Tech has reported about 200 cases in September. Georgia Tech reported 571 cases in August.

People Helping People

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people connect to raise money. That is certainly true for Bronco Reese and his parents, Scott and Joanna Reese, who created Broncos Benevolent Foundation, a non-profit that raises money to help pediatric transplant recipients and their parents.

The family raises money to stock a food pantry at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and to buy gas cards and gift certificates for transplant patients and their families.

Bronco Reese, overcoming many of his fears over the past year, is the first to ride the zip line from his cabin while attending Camp Braveheart at Camp Twin Lakes on May 31 in Rutledge. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Bronco, is a heart transplant recipient who was featured in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Emmy-winning short documentary, “Bronco Goes to Camp.”

Bronco and his parents have planned a physically distanced, 1,000-mile-long charity ride from Hellbender Harley Davidson in Marietta to St. Petersburg, Florida and then back, starting on Oct. 3. Bronco will ride a motorcycle with his father.

In this summer 2017 file photo, Bronco Reese wastes no time enjoying his independence at on his first day at Camp Twin Lakes running across the bunks in his cabin during a friendly squirt gun battle. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

“Life as a transplant recipient isn’t always the easiest. And, throw a pandemic on top of that, it’s even harder,” said Bronco, who is now 14. “It’s also harder to raise money for pediatric organ transplant recipients.” For more information about the fundraiser, go to Facebook page or broncosheart.org

Staff writers Greg Bluestein, J. Scott Trubey and Eric Stirgus contributed to this report.