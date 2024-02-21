$4 million will boost park projects in Atlanta, DeKalb

Historically, community groups had to match Park Pride’s grants. The requirement shut out a lot of neighborhoods that didn’t have the resources to fundraise, Park Pride Executive Director Michael Halicki said.

He said it became clear in 2020 that the nonprofit needed to change its approach. When the pandemic started, people turned to their neighborhood parks as an escape. But it also became clear that not all neighborhoods had access to quality green spaces.

In 2021, Park Pride dropped the matching requirement for projects in neighborhoods where more than 25% of people live in poverty.

”We need to make sure we’re meeting communities where they’re at,” Halicki said. “It’s as much about community empowerment as it is about parks and green space.”

Park Pride’s grants are funded through public and private sources. The City of Atlanta contributes and several City Council members have earmarked additional money for the grants.

“We strive to build a world-class parks system in Atlanta, one that is safe, accessible and enriching for residents and visitors,” Atlanta Parks and Recreation Commissioner Justin Cutler said in a statement. “Park Pride is helping make that happen by working with communities to realize their park plans and dreams.”

This year’s grant recipients have proposed a wide range of projects. Grants will cover the costs of playground equipment at several parks, including DeKalb Memorial Park, Lang Carson Park and Perkerson Park. Melvin Drive Park is getting funding for a disc golf course, and Phoenix II Park will get pickleball courts.

Other projects are designed to increase accessibility by adding walkways, benches and ADA parking.

“The different improvements are the things that people felt like right now is what we really need,” Halicki said.

Selected parks