Atlanta firefighter burned while fighting blaze at vacant building

“The heat and fire stated to overtake them, so they had to bail out of a window and down a ladder,” he said.

Moments later, an inner wall of the building’s second floor collapsed. The remnants landed in the parking lot, Stafford said.

“It was really a dangerous situation,” Stafford said.

At that point, a firefighter realized he had been burned on his neck, Stafford said. He was discharged from the hospital Tuesday and is expected to be OK.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire isn’t clear. The incident remains under investigation.