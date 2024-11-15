News
Atlanta artist holds vigil for victims and survivors of Sapelo Island tragedy

Charmaine Minniefield has documented Gullah Geechee culture in her work
Charmaine Minniefield's "Praise House Project" in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Decatur, where events have been held on Juneteenth and during other festivals and holidays. (Photo by Julie Yarbrough)

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

By
1 hour ago

Atlanta artist and activist Charmaine Minniefield has long documented the rich heritage of the Gullah Geechee community in her work from indigo paintings to the installation of the Praise House Project.

So it hit her hard when seven “ancestors” lost their lives and others were injured last month when the gangway to a ferry at the Marsh Landing Dock collapsed as they were leaving Cultural Day on Sapelo Island, the crown jewel of Gullah Geechee heritage along the coastal United States.

ExploreOfficials expressed concern about safety of Sapelo gangway before its collapse

About 40 people were on the gangway when it had a “catastrophic failure” and buckled in the center, according to officials.

On Sunday, Minniefield will host a vigil, “Honoring Our Legacies: Uplifting Sapelo,” at the Praise House installation 5 to 8 p.m. at 346 W. Trinity Place in Decatur. The vigil is open to the public.

The Praise House is located in the historic Beacon Hill neighborhood and “we acknowledge our shared history with Sapelo and mourn the loss with all descendants of this sacred space,” said Minniefield. “After learning that many of our young people were among those who jumped in to help save our elders, we feel it is important to hold space for healing and community within our traditions of faith, love and prayer.”

The Cultural Day is a big event drawing hundreds of people to the island, which is only accessible by boat or helicopter.

About the Author

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

