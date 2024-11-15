Atlanta artist holds vigil for victims and survivors of Sapelo Island tragedy

Atlanta artist and activist Charmaine Minniefield has long documented the rich heritage of the Gullah Geechee community in her work from indigo paintings to the installation of the Praise House Project.
So it hit her hard when seven “ancestors” lost their lives and others were injured last month when the gangway to a ferry at the Marsh Landing Dock collapsed as they were leaving Cultural Day on Sapelo Island, the crown jewel of Gullah Geechee heritage along the coastal United States.
About 40 people were on the gangway when it had a “catastrophic failure” and buckled in the center, according to officials.
On Sunday, Minniefield will host a vigil, “Honoring Our Legacies: Uplifting Sapelo,” at the Praise House installation 5 to 8 p.m. at 346 W. Trinity Place in Decatur. The vigil is open to the public.
The Praise House is located in the historic Beacon Hill neighborhood and “we acknowledge our shared history with Sapelo and mourn the loss with all descendants of this sacred space,” said Minniefield. “After learning that many of our young people were among those who jumped in to help save our elders, we feel it is important to hold space for healing and community within our traditions of faith, love and prayer.”
The Cultural Day is a big event drawing hundreds of people to the island, which is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
