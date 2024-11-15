Atlanta artist holds vigil for victims and survivors of Sapelo Island tragedy

Atlanta artist and activist Charmaine Minniefield has long documented the rich heritage of the Gullah Geechee community in her work from indigo paintings to the installation of the Praise House Project.

So it hit her hard when seven “ancestors” lost their lives and others were injured last month when the gangway to a ferry at the Marsh Landing Dock collapsed as they were leaving Cultural Day on Sapelo Island, the crown jewel of Gullah Geechee heritage along the coastal United States.

Explore Officials expressed concern about safety of Sapelo gangway before its collapse

About 40 people were on the gangway when it had a “catastrophic failure” and buckled in the center, according to officials.