Athens officials order safety review after 3 deaths along county road

Athens-Clarke police will also increase their presence, while a “Roadway Safety Audit Team” will conduct a more thorough examination, Denson said.

“That will be a more expansive study that will not only include them collecting data such as the crash reports and crash history, but also doing site visits along the road … seeing how cars are reacting at different points in the road, car volume and all that kind of stuff,” Denson said, according to the Banner-Herald.

Tallassee features a roundabout where it intersects with Whitehead Road, although the circular design is not believed to have caused any of the accidents, Denson said.

One of this year’s fatal collisions happened near the Tallassee railroad bridge, which was built nearly 80 years ago and is being replaced soon, Denson said.