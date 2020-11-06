Athens man struck, killed while walking on train track

Officers responded to the fatal wreck about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from a CSX conductor near Jefferson Road and the Ga. 10 Loop, Athens police said in a news release. The man killed was identified as 37-year-old Charles Lawrence.

The train’s conductor reported seeing Lawrence walking in the same direction his train was moving and said he applied the brakes and sounded the horn. Lawrence did not acknowledge the horn or move out of the way before being hit, police said.