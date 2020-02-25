Ashes and fasting: a closer look into traditions behind Lent

"By the sweat of your face you shall eat bread, till you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken; for you are dust, and to dust you shall return." — Genesis 3:19

During the Lenten season, Christians and Catholics will fast from certain luxuries to remember Jesus' sacrifice. Roman Catholic tradition recommends abstaining from meat during Fridays in Lent. Others choose to give up something for the entirety of the season, the most popular being chocolate, sweets, coffee, meat or social media, according to a study posted on Independent.co.

Even those who aren’t religious can recognize the season before the start of spring as a time of reflection and self-improvement by giving up something for a season in order to practice discipline.

Some churches have adopted the “ashes to go” method, which allows those who normally don’t attend churches to participate in Ash Wednesday traditions. Credit: Ralph Barrera Credit: Ralph Barrera

Locals can take part in the imposition of the ashes at religious services across Atlanta on Wednesday.

Those with busy schedules can even receive "ashes to go" near the Decatur MARTA station from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. thanks to Holy Trinity Decatur and the North Avenue MARTA station from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. on behalf of All Saints Atlanta.