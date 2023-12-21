1. T.D. Jakes has been a pastor for more than 40 years.

Jakes has long been a fixture in the African-American and Christian communities, leading a church with more than 50 ministries and roughly 30,000 members. His sermons from The Potter’s House are broadcast on BET and online at lightsource.com, and his ministries host several annual conferences including the revival MegaFest, the women’s conference Woman Thou Art Loosed and the men’s conference ManPower.

His first pastoral role was leading a ten-member congregation at the Greater Emanuel Temple of Faith in West Virginia in 1982. Within 10 years he was leading a 300-member congregation. In 1995, he founded TDJ Enterprises and the following year he founded The Potter’s House in Dallas.

2. Jakes’ celebrity isn’t exclusive to the religious world.

The bishop’s acclaim has grown outside of the 5,000-seat auditorium where he preaches.

Following Hurricane Katrina, Jakes was a part of President George W. Bush’s effort to visit areas impacted by the storm. He led a morning prayer service for President Barack Obama at St. John’s Church the morning of his inauguration.

According to his ministries website, Jakes was called “America’s Best Preacher” by Time Magazine. He received the NAACP’s President’s Award in 2004 and in 2016 was listed on Oprah’s SuperSoul 100 list of influential minds.

3. Jakes once had a talk show and radio show.

While known for his televised sermons, Jakes has shown his stage presence in other ways throughout the years. When he founded TDJ Enterprises in 1995, he also hosted a nationally syndicated weekly radio show called Get Ready. In 2015, he became the host of a talk show named after himself that aired in about 50 markets. However, the talk show was canceled in 2017.

4. The senior pastor also boasts the titles of author and producer.

Jakes has written more than two dozen books, including multiple New York Times best sellers Destiny: Step Into Your Purpose and Instinct: The Power to Unleash Your Inborn Drive. Other titles include Nothing Just Happens, Reposition Yourself and Don’t Drop the Mic.

He’s also credited as an actor and producer in some films. In 2004, he appeared as himself in the film based on his book, Woman, Thou Art Loosed, and in 2009 he played the character Allen in the movie Not Easily Broken, based on another of his novels. He’s produced several movies for the Lifetime Movie Network, including Sparkle, Heaven is for Real and the romantic comedy Jumping the Broom.

5. This is not Jakes’ only real estate venture.

The Jakes-backed real estate company is expected to announce details on how it will use the 94-acres in January. But this is not the only development project the company is undertaking.

The company’s portfolio includes the development of Capella Park, the more than 400-acre community in south Dallas that now boasts single-family homes, live-work space and a preschool. The real estate venture last week announced a partnership with Florida-based company New Urban Development to build two affordable housing developments in Hallandale Beach and Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jakes’ company says its purpose is to build equity and deliver solutions for underrepresented and underserved communities.