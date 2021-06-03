Arson suspect arrested, accused of throwing Molotov cocktail into Cobb high-rise

A man is behind bars after Cobb County fire investigators said he threw a flaming Molotov cocktail into a high-rise, setting it ablaze.
Peter James Wojcik, 60, faces two counts of arson in the fire, which happened Monday at the 100 City View building on Cumberland Boulevard, officials said.
Firefighters were sent to the high-rise just after 2:30 a.m., according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services. The extent of the damage was not stated.
While investigating the incident, Cobb fire officials saw surveillance footage showing a man throwing a Molotov cocktail at the building’s entrance. He then left, but returned less than two hours later and ignited “other available combustibles at the building’s entrance,” fire officials said.
Wojcik was identified as the suspect in the video. He was booked Monday into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he remains on a $27,720 bond.