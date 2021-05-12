ajc logo
Arrest made in wrong-way crash that killed Ga. EMT on way home from work

By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities have arrested a driver accused of killing a Georgia EMT who was heading home from work in September in Oconee County.

Nearly eight months after the wrong-way crash, the Georgia State Patrol arrested Megan Kingston on Tuesday in connection with the death of Jennifer Patrick.

Patrick, 43, worked full time as a paramedic for National EMS in Athens and part time for the Elbert County EMS.

A car driven by Kingston was traveling the wrong way on Georgia 316 westbound and crashed head-on into Patrick’s car, according to a GSP report.

A witness who was heading eastbound said he started to blow his horn and wave a cellphone light to get Kingston’s attention, according to the report. Another witness tried to flash his lights to alert Kingston, according to the GSP.

Kingston, who is in the Oconee County Jail without bond, was charged with reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, open container, driving under the influence of multiple substance and homicide by vehicle in first-degree felony.

