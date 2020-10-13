Apple’s new iPhone 12 doesn’t include earbuds, charger

Updates in the new phones mostly amount to “incremental improvements” over predecessor iPhones, technology analyst Patrick Moorhead said, referring to 5G capabilities and the camera upgrades on the Pro. But he suggested that if carriers build out their 5G networks fast enough, it could launch a “supercycle” in which large numbers of people upgrade their phones.

For now, there are four versions of iPhone 12 available in 12 colors; and all the phones support 5G technology.

Apple is touting the iPhone 12 family of phones as having the “most 5G bands of any smartphone,” reports said.

5G is supposed to mean much faster speeds, making it quicker to download movies or games.

All the major carriers are touting 5G coverage, but the demand for the service has yet to catch up to the technology, reports say.

Debuting in 2019, 5G has gradually overcome network coverage and compatibility issues. Current data speeds are modest, but that is expected to smooth out as more and more customers start to use 5G phones, reports said.

Further delays could stem from lower demand for high-speed wireless access as most Americans have been locked down at home for months due to the pandemic.

The company is set to offer a deal for new and existing customers to get the new iPhone for free with the purchase of an unlimited phone plan and a trade-in of a phone worth at least $95, reports said.

Pre-orders begin Oct. 16 for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, which will be released on Oct. 23; while pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max begin on Nov. 6 ahead of a Nov. 13 release date.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.5-inch screen and is priced between $999 and $1,099; the next tier is the iPhone 12, with a 6.1-inch screen that goes for $799; the iPhone 12 mini with a 5.8-inch screen starts at $699.

The iPhone 12 is the same as the iPhone 11 but lighter and thinner, according to The Associated Press. Apple said customers should find the phones to be more durable.

Apple was forced to delay the release of the iPhone 12 after numerous production delays due to weakened global demand and disrupted manufacturing around the globe caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the big unveil in mid-September, when the company typically raises the curtain on its next generation of devices, the company rolled out new versions of its iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6 but Apple’s flagship device was nowhere to be found.

Apple on Tuesday also said it was shrinking the size and price of its HomePod to catch up to Amazon and Google in the market for internet-connected speakers, where it has barely made a dent. Both Amazon and Google are trying to position their speakers, the Echo and Nest, as low-cost command centers for helping people manage their homes and lives. They cost as little as $50, while the HomePod costs almost $300.

The new HomePod Mini will cost almost $100. It will integrate Apple’s own music service, of course, with Pandora and Amazon’s music service in “coming months.” Apple didn’t mention music-streaming giant Spotify. It will be available for sale Nov. 6 and start shipping the week of Nov. 16.

The research firm eMarketer estimates about 58 million people in the U.S. use an Amazon Echo while 26.5 million use a Google Nest speaker and 15 million use a HomePod or speakers sold by other manufactures, including Sonos and Harman Kardon.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.