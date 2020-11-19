Apple pays $113M to settle ‘batterygate’ lawsuit

» MORE: Apple’s new iPhone 12 doesn’t include earbuds, charger

As part of its rebuttal in court, Apple argued the throttling practice was meant to help extend the life of the batteries and prevent unexpected shutdowns of the older iPhones as the batteries aged.

But critics countered that the company was sneakily forcing consumers to upgrade to newer models unnecessarily.

The settlement with the states adds to Apple’s bill, which it can easily afford to pay. The company generates $275 billion annual revenue and boasts a market value of $2 trillion.

