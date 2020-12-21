Anonymous tip leads Clayton deputies to arrest man on drug charges after chase

An anonymous tip about drugs led deputies to arrest a man Friday in Jonesboro on multiple charges, authorities said.
Clayton County deputies visited an apartment in the 600 block of Flint River Road after a caller informed them about a possible drug dealer who was armed, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.
Joshua Rashaad Miller, who was in a silver Toyota Camry, fled the scene when he saw a sergeant approach him at the location, according to the release. Miller then struck a patrol vehicle when another deputy attempted to stop him, authorities said.
A pursuit ensued, with Miller driving out of the complex and then re-entering before getting out of the vehicle and trying to run away, the sheriff’s office said. After deputies eventually caught him, they searched his car and discovered a loaded handgun, an assault rifle and 13 bags of marijuana, cocaine, MDMA and scales, authorities said.
He has been booked into the Clayton County jail.
Miller faces numerous charges, including six counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime, obstructing an officer, aggravated assault, leaving the scene, fleeing from police, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, use or possession of drug-related objects, and trafficking methamphetamine, online jail records show.
