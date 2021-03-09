Americans paid off $83 billion in credit card debt during pandemic

»MORE: Millions get huge tax bills for jobless benefits received during pandemic

Revolving credit card debt among average households dropped to $8,089 by the end of 2020, CNBC reported. A January study by NerdWallet placed the total credit card debt owed by average U.S. households at $7,027, a decline of 6.34% compared with 2019.

WalletHub projects consumers will add another $50 billion in credit card debt this year, consistent with the average of $54.2 billion in credit card debt per year during the past 10 years, according to NerdWallet.

Interest rates make credit cards one of the most prohibitive ways to borrow money.

Credit card companies are now charging an average of 15.99% interest on outstanding balances, which is down from a record-high average of 17.85%, CNBC reported.

A surge in consumer retail spending could be on the horizon as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions are eased, economic experts said. However, this would also likely offset recent gains in consumer debt.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package, expected to land on President Joe Biden’s desk later this week, would also provide additional economic relief.

“A short-term burst of spending is inevitable,” Gonzalez said, according to CNBC. “The question is which way the pendulum swings in 2022 and beyond. ... My hope is that consumers will internalize lessons learned during the pandemic and showcase a newfound frugality.”

While the dip in credit card debt is a positive sign, there are still many families struggling financially amid the pandemic.

While 14% of Americans said their economic standing had improved during the pandemic, another 42% said they were actually worse off, according to the survey by NerdWallet.