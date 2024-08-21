AME bishop looks back over 8 years in Georgia

“Doesn’t God work in mysterious ways,” said Jackson, 70, who still recalls the words of the former bishop. “Not only was I able to come back to Georgia but to come back as bishop.

Soon that role will end and another begin.

Now, as the AME Church holds its General Conference through Aug. 28 in Columbus, Ohio, it will also be the last one in which Jackson represents Georgia. Church policy allows for bishops to serve as many as two, four-year terms in the same district, then they are assigned elsewhere.

His successor and where Jackson will land for his last four-year term before mandatory retirement at 75, are not public at this point.

Jackson though, became a familiar figure in the fight against restrictive voting laws in Georgia.

He and other Black pastors criticized companies that remained silent or did too little to oppose the bill. They often found themselves at odds with Georgia’s predominately Republican legislators and sometimes its governor.

In 2019, he renewed calls for a hate crime law in Georgia when a white teenage girl was arrested for planning an attack on an AME church in Gainesville and again the next year after the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in the Brunswick area by white men the next year

Jackson recounted in a recent meeting with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board that he was surprised that Georgia was one of a handful of states without a hate crimes law.

When he raised the issue with Gov. Brian Kemp, Jackson said he was told that “Bishop, this is the new Georgia and we’re not going to tolerate hate in Georgia,” Ironically, shortly after that meeting the girl’s plot was discovered.

Jackson later said he didn’t think the threat got enough attention.

“if this had happened in an Episcopal church in Athens, this would be a major issue but because it happened to in Black church there doesn’t seem to resonate in Georgia,” he said.

The Rev. Gerald Durley, pastor emeritus at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, has known the bishop for years.

He said Jackson has a strong understanding of the political realities and times and the spiritual awakening.

He called him a :”catalyst” who makes things happen .

In Jackson’s meeting with the AJC’s editorial board, he talked about a wide range of issues from civil rights, the foiled attack on the AME church and Georgia’s restrictive voting rights laws.

While he often spoke out on voter rights and civil rights, Jackson said he is also passionate about giving every Georgia access to quality health care.; increasing the living wage; education and prison reform.

“Without an education, too many of our brothers and sisters end up in prison,” he told the editorial board. “School ought not to be the pipeline to prison.”

Jackson said he hopes to return to Georgia after his retirement in four years. He and his wife, Christy Davis- Jackson, have two children - one adult and one in college.

“My eight years are coming to a close and I’m going to miss Georgia,” said Jackson. “I absolutely love it. The people are, by and large, very nice. I think it’s a beautiful state and it has so much potential.

“On top of that, one of the things that really wedded me to Georgia is its rich history ... I couldn’t get out of my mind that this is the home of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Hosea Williams and Andy Young. The leadership of the civil rights movement was mostly here in Georgia and, in a lot of ways, that helped sharpen and define my ministry.”