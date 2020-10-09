Ambulance company partners with DeKalb to connect nurses with 911 callers

American Medical Response (AMR) announced the “DeKalb County 911 Nurse Navigation Program” on Wednesday, in a news release. The program launched this week and connects 911 callers with non-emergency injuries or illnesses with a registered nurse.

The nurse will be able to assess the caller’s symptoms, connect them with transportation and determine the urgency of their medical condition, the release said. The nurse will also be able to recommend whether the caller is taken to a local clinic, urgent care or a hospital’s emergency room. If immediate medical attention isn’t necessary, the nurse can schedule an appointment.